Will Lance Lynn be traded to the Rays? Exploring latest trade rumors around veteran starter

Lance Lynn is likely to be a highly sought after commodity this Trade Deadline. The Chicago White Sox ace has struggled mightily this year to the tune of a 6.18 ERA and a 5.28 FIP. However, his 0.6 fWAR and an xERA of 4.81 suggest he's been better than one might believe.

Regardless, he has the pedigree and the talent. A change of scenery or playing with a team that has something to play for might do Lance Lynn good. A few teams seem to believe so, at least.

Tampa Bay Rays among teams in on Lance Lynn ahead of deadline

Lance Lynn is not the pitcher of 2021, who posted a 2.69 ERA and a 4.2 fWAR, but he can still help a team compete. He's been better than his numbers suggest, though not by a lot. The Tampa Bay Rays, one of the most analytical teams in the league, have expressed interest.

Bob Nightengale tweeted:

"The Tampa Bay Rays are engaged in serious talks with the Chicago White Sox for veteran starter Lance Lynn. The two sides have already exchanged names."

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The #Rays are one of 10 teams on Lynn’s no-trade list but has informed the White Sox he will waive it for chance to be with Rays twitter.com/bnightengale/s…

He then followed it up by saying that White Sox star Lynn would waive his no-trade clause to go join the Rays. If the Rays, who find value in everyone and turn pitchers into aces before spitting them back out, are in on Lynn, then he has something he can still provide.

As of now, he hasn't been traded. The Rays remain a possible and perhaps even likely destination, though.