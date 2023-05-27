Tyler Glasnow Injury Update: Rays activate injury prone ace from IL

Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays is finally returning to action on Saturday. The Rays have activated him to make his season debut in the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tyler Glasnow has been one of the finest pitchers for the Tampa Bay Rays. However, he has been sidelined with a series of injuries. This included the Tommy John surgery in August 2021 which cost him the entire 2022 season. Furthermore, he again underwent a left oblique strain injury early in the spring of 2023.

Tyler Glasnow's debut on Saturday will bring him face-to-face again with Clayton Kershaw. The two last faced each other in games 1 and 5 of the 2020 World Series. It ended with Kershaw winning both games.

However, the Rays are thrilled to have Glasnow back in the team as there have been a lot of injuries in their roster. This includes players like Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen. Moreover, it seems that Shane Baz is also unlikely to pitch because of his elbow surgery.

In this case, having a talented pitcher like Tyler Glasnow will provide a huge boost to the morale of the Rays players and will encourage them to put their best efforts into the game. It is expected Glasnow will prove valuable to the team on Saturday and beyond.

Tyler Glasnow's MLB career

Glasnow in World Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game 1

Glasnow is a valuable pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays. His experiences in the minor leagues, and then with the Tampa Bay Rays have developed him into the baseball player that he is today. Moreover, his pitching skills have also proven his worth to the team.

Glasnow has notched up a win-loss record of 20-20 with an ERA of 4.00 in his career. Additionally, he also has 516 strikeouts in his career. He is expected to play safe and avoid injuries as his career progresses.

