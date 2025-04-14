Tyler Glasnow's fiancée Meghan Murphy drops nostalgic 3-word reaction as she makes her friendship known with Dodgers' utility player's better half

Tyler Glasnow couldn't pitch in the LA Dodgers' 2024 World Series run in October, but his fiancée, Meghan Murphy, remained steadfast in her support for the club. During the playoffs, she was part of the Dodgers' wives and girlfriends group who attended each game of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

She made new friends, especially bonding well with Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor's wife, Mary.

On Sunday, Murphy posted a vibrant throwback-style photo from the stands of a playoff game, captioned with two words.

"playoff mems ❤️," Murphy wrote.

Murphy had playful blue pom-poms, while Mary struck a classic duck-face pose. She doubled down with a three-word phrase.

“what a time 💙💙💙,” Murphy wrote.

Meghan's Instagram story (image credit: instagram/injector_meghan)

Podcaster left in chuckles after Tyler Glasnow dropped relationship update with Meghan

Tyler Glasnow and Meghan Murphy have silently taken steps forward in their relationship. On March 12, Glasnow appeared on Chris Rose's podcast, where a normal discussion led to the Dodgers star dropping a key update on their relationship.

"She's my fiancée now too," Glasnow said, via 'The Chris Rose Rotation.' "That happened a while ago. Yeah, that happened in August last year, and then we'll get married in November coming up. Lots of stuff going on."

Rose, like several others, didn't know that Glasnow and Meghan were already engaged.

"Wait a second," Rose said. "How in the world have I talked to you this many times, and you did not tell me that you guys got...."

However, Glasnow thought that he already revealed that in the past.

"I thought you knew that. I was 100% sure you knew that," Glasnow said. "Now I'm not so sure. I thought we talked about this. No?"

Glasnow then recalled the time when they got engaged.

"Thank you, dude," Glasnow said. "Yeah, I was nervous when I did it, but it was super fun. I'm glad we did it. Now we're just planning it all for the future—got the wedding, then life, then kids, and all that stuff."

Glasnow and Murphy will tie the knot in November.

