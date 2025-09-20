Tyler Glasnow's fiancee Meghan Murphy stuns in white netted dress and Dodgers ace inspired veil at her bachelorette 

Tyler Glasnow is gearing up for his first postseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the ace missed last year's World Series triumph due to injury struggles.The Dodgers ace got engaged to Meghan Murphy in August last year and the duo is set to tie the knot at the end of the season. Murphy shared a glimpse of her bachelorette night on Instagram.Her post on Friday featured her in a white netted dress. The veil on the dress had pictures of the Dodgers pitcher, complementing her stunning look.&quot;The sweetest bridal shower,&quot; Murphy captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGlasnow's fiancee gave a shout-out to the partners of other Dodgers players for organizing the party. They acknowledged Murphy's look in the comments.&quot;We love you,&quot; Alex Veisa's wife Kayla wrote.Dodger catcher Will Smith's wife Cara Martinelli and backup catcher Dalton Rushing's girlfriend Kaitlyn shared their reactions in the comments.&quot;Our perfect bride,&quot; Cara wrote.&quot;That photographer tho,&quot; Kaitlyn joked.Dodgers closer Tanner Scott's wife Maddie also reacted, writing:&quot;Gorg.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Glasnow and Murphy met in 2021 while the starting pitcher was with the Tampa Bay Rays. He first saw her in the stands in Florida while rehabbing from an injury.Tyler Glasnow shared details of his wedding plans with fiancee Meghan MurphyThe Dodgers ace shared some details of his wedding plans during a conversation with MLB sportscaster Chris Rose. Tyler Glasnow credited his fiancee for doing most of the planning.&quot;Megan's doing a lot of stuff, yeah, I'm helping when I can, certain things with the food and all that stuff,&quot; Glasnow said. &quot;It's nice to sit down and do it with her, but she's been doing a really amazing job with it. It's a smaller wedding, it's not super crazy.&quot;Glasnow also revealed that the wedding will be at a private island and they will be flying their own chef to the destination. However, Glasnow said there will be no wedding gifts.&quot;I usually do one of those every off season,&quot; Glasnow said. &quot;Try to get like a really cool place and get like your friends to come along. You have to do like, buy a travel and it's fun. It's very fun for me and Meghan and my friends from however long I've had friends, so it's cool.&quot;After two shaky starts at the end of last month, Glasnow dished one of his best performances of the season against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 8. He pitched seven innings of one-run ball, striking out 11 batters.He followed it with another strong showing against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, allowing one earned run in 6.2 innings.