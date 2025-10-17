Tyler Glasnow's fiancee Meghan Murphy swoons over Dodgers ace's electric start at NLCS Game 3

Tyler Glasnow helped the Los Angeles Dodgers get one game closer to appearing in the World Series after the Milwaukee Brewers were defeated 3-1 on Thursday. This makes the NLCS 3-0 as the Dodgers now require only one win to get to the Fall Classic.

Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan Murphy, was at Dodger Stadium to see Glasnow stun the Brewers with his quality command. Glasnow struck out eight hitters in 5.2 innings. He allowed just one earned run on three hits and three walks.

Meghan reposted Glasnow's stat line and pre-game fit on her social media story. She wrote:

"My man my man my man."

Meghan's Instagram story

Tyler Glasnow's fiancee Meghan Murphy enjoyed NLCS Game 3 with loved ones

Tyler Glasnow's fiancée, Meghan Murphy, was seated with fellow Dodgers wives to watch the Dodgers defeat the Brewers in NLCS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.

She posted a photo, capturing a selfie with catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell Smith, and outfielder Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen Edman. All three were decked out in Dodgers gear, wearing their respective partners' jerseys.

Meghan's Instagram story

Dodgers' shortstop Mookie Betts drove in the game's first run with an RBI double. Jake Bauers tied the game in the second with an RBI single. Tommy Edman delivered a go-ahead RBI single, and a throwing error by Brewers reliever Abner Uribe added an insurance run for the Dodgers.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called Roki Sasaki to close the game, which he did perfectly.

This was Glasnow's third appearance in the postseason. He made a relief appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies in NLDS Game 1. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings. Then in Game 4, he pitched six shutout innings for a quality start. Now in two postseason starts, Glasnow has posted a 0.77 ERA and has struck out 16 in 11.2 innings.

The Dodgers will now look forward to winning Game 4 and advancing to the World Series. They will have Shohei Ohtani on the mound, who would like to replicate what Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell did in the first three games.

