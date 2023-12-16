The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their spending spree in the offseason as they prized away Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. The deal was made official on Saturday with the Rays getting Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny DeLuca as part of the deal.

The Rays needed to fork out a team-record $25 million salary for the dominant pitcher and even though the team was willing to push their payroll limits, Glasnow was dealt to the Dodgers on a five-year, $136.5 million contract.

Glasnow made his MLB debut for the Pittsburg Pirates in 2016 after being signed by the franchise in the 2011 draft. However, he rose to prominence at the Tampa Bay Rays after being traded by the Pirates in 2018. The tall right-handed pitcher instantly found his place in the starting rotation, leaving a mark on the fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although injuries and inconsistency marred his recent years with the franchise, the 30-year-old had an unforgettable journey with the club. While the Santa Clarita resident enjoyed his time with the Rays, he is excited to return to his hometown to represent the Dodgers after sealing a blockbuster deal.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” he told the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball, and I’ve learned so much and made a ton of friends the last six years. I’m also really excited to be able to go back home and play for my hometown team. The Dodgers organization is extremely impressive.”

Rays turn to the future with Tyler Glasnow joining the Dodgers

The deal for the former Rays pitcher also involved outfielder Manuel Margot with the team getting promising young talents, Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca. Erik Neander, the team's president of baseball operations, admitted the difficulty they faced in letting go of one of their star players.

“There was a lot of interest, and that in and of itself forced us to be open-minded,” Neander said Saturday. “From there, the opportunity to get what we believe is a really strong return in the two players that we got back to be in our mix sooner rather than later gave us the confidence that it was worth the tradeoff as we look to continue to try to be as competitive as possible not just next year, but the years beyond.”

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.