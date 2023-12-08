Tyler Glasnow Trade Update: Cubs amp 'interest' in Rays pitcher due $25,000,000

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow has one year, $25 million left on his contract before heading to free agency next winter. The Rays might want to trade him now to acquire young and future assets to address their long-term needs. This offseason, the Rays are reportedly open to trading Glasnow and have already drawn interest from multiple teams for his services.

If rumors are to be believed, there has been serious interest in him by the Chicago Cubs, per MLB Insider Jon Morosi. Recently on MLB Network, Morosi discussed the Cubs' interest in trading for the righty and how he sees the market for top pitching shake-up:

"One thing that I know that has a good amount of interest are the Chicago Cubs," Morosi said. "The Cubs are looking to bring in some swing and miss pitchers in their rotation and this man can deliver it. Tyler Glasnow had pretty healthy numbers but the Cubs depending on how the rest of their free agents pursuits unfold.

"They are interested in signing him but I do think at the moment, Glasnow and Dylan Cease as well, Shane Beiber, that group of pitchers which potentially glues in like Miami Marlins starters, are more likey to move after both Ohtani and Yamamoto make their decision."

The Cubs, as reported, are very much in for Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and might just wait for their decision before they discuss for Glasnow.

Tyler Glasnow is coming off a bad 2023 postseason

The Rays finished second in the AL East with a 99-63 record but were ousted by the eventual World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, in the Wild Card series, cutting short their playoff hopes.

Glasnow pitched in Game 2 of that series, pitching 5.0 innings for six hits, three earned runs, five walks and eight strikeouts. His postseason struggles have been in the spotlight in the last few years. Tyler Glasnow has a 2-6 record, a dismal 5.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 10 postseason appearances in his career.

However, his regular season numbers were much better. He was 10-7, posting a 3.53 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 21 appearances in 2023. It remains to be seen if he is dealt to the Cubs or any other team this offseason.

