Tyler Glasnow Update - Dodgers reportedly on the 'verge' of signing Rays pitcher amid Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit

Former Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow's free agency may be shadowed due to the presence of Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who recently signed two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, are reportedly on the verge of landing Glasnow.

According to MLB reporter Jack Azoulay-Haron, the Dodgers are nearing the closure of free agents Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot.

If the Dodgers acquire Glasnow, they may stitch a few holes in the starting rotation, which is in disarray. Their star pitcher is addressing his shoulder injury and is doubtful to return. The MLB has placed Dodgers starter Julio Urias on administrative leave as a result of an alleged domestic violence investigation.

On the other hand, Glasnow is coming off an injury-plagued season where he sustained a Grade 2 strain of his left oblique. He pitched in 21 games in 2023, going 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 162 strikeouts.

Another name in the report is Margot, who is coming off an average year. He hit .264 with 82 hits, four homers, 38 RBIs and 39 runs scored in 99 games.

Tyler Glasnow free agency trade rumor mill

The 30-year-old has a one-year, $25 million contract left in his contract before heading to free agency after the 2024 season. Previously, MLB Insider Jon Morosi reported that he's been seriously pursued by the Chicago Cubs.

"One thing that I know that has a good amount of interest are the Chicago Cubs," Morosi said. "The Cubs are looking to bring in some swing and miss pitchers in their rotation and this man can deliver it. Tyler Glasnow had pretty healthy numbers but the Cubs depending on how the rest of their free agents pursuits unfold."

However, Glasnow's postseason numbers haven't been great, something that could be a kryptonite for the Dodgers. Their 2023 postseason dreams were cut short due to dismal showings from their starting pitchers in the divisional round against the Diamondbacks.

Glasnow pitched 5.0 innings in Game 2 of the 2023 ALDS series, allowing six hits, three earned runs, five walks, and eight strikeouts. In 10 career playoff appearances, Tyler Glasnow has a 2-6 record, a 5.72 ERA, and 61 strikeouts.

Glasnow will face stiff competition from the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Corbin Burnes as MLB teams look to assemble competitive rosters.

