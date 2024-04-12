"Get to know that dad never quit" - Pitcher Tyler Jay shares emotional message for daughters after making big league debut for Mets at age 29

For Tyler Jay, the road to MLB was not a typical one. However, decades of hard work finally came to fruition on April 10, when the 29-year old stepped on to an MLB mound for the first time.

Drafted in the first round in 2015, Jay has spent the last eight years bouncing around various minor-league affiliates. Speaking to the media after his first glimpse of big-league action, the emotional Illinois-native imparted spared a thought for the example that he feels he has set for his daughters.

"An emotional Tyler Jay says that finally making the Majors at age 29 allows his young twin daughters to "get to know that dad never quit."" - Anthony DiComo

Speaking to the media after facing the Atlanta Braves for two innings on April 10, Jay appeared emotional in front of the media. The lefthander credited the support of his family, and claimed that his long road to the majors will show his four-month old twin daughters that "dad never quit."

After being selected in the first round of the 2015 Draft by the Minnesota Twins, Tyler Jay was considered to be a top pitching prospect. From 2016 until 2019, Jay pitched at various levels in the Twins organization, but was never able to crack the show.

After being traded to the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, Jay was diagnosed with eosinophilic esophagitis, a condition of the esophagus that impedes swallowing. As a result of his condition, Jay's on-field performance tanked, and ended up stepping away from baseball between 2020 and 2022.

"Tyler Jay comes on to make his MLB debut" - SNY

In August 2023, Jay signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets, and was called up to the MLB in April 2024 after making a single appearance for the team's Triple-A affiliate.

Tyler Jay's MLB debut casts away years of doubt

In the same post-game interview, Jay discussed the doubt that he felt after encountering his health issues, claiming:

"Every night you go to bed and think "man is this worth it" and then everyday you just get up and continue to grind"

Though his one run allowed in two innings against the Atlanta Braves gives him a 4.50 ERA, at least Jay has an official MLB ERA. With his daughters still mere infants, Jay will be hoping to build on the momentum, and put forth a career that they will be able to take pride in.

