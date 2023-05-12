Tyler Mahle's injury woes have taken a new low as the Minnesota Twins pitcher will be undergoing Tommy John surgery. Already having been plagued with injuries in his new club, Mahle is set to miss further action this season.

The Twins acquired Tyler Mahle at the trade deadline from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Steve Hajjar last season in August. However, he failed to make any major impact on the Twins' performance as he had only four starts with a 4.41 ERA. In his overall nine starts with the Twins, he has been taken off the field on three occasions due to injury concerns.

Mahle is supposed to be a free agent at the end of the year as he signed a $7.5 million one-year contract with Minnesota. Looking at his performances, his appearance against the Kansas City Royals seems to be the last in a Twins uniform. He is expected to return only in 2024, that too having missed a majority of the first half.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 28-year-old was taken off the field on April 27, shut down three days later before being put on the 10-day Injury List on the 3rd of May. Initially, the Twins management had diagnosed him with a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain in his pitching elbow. He was then finally sent to the 60-day IL.

Tyler Mahle didn't expect to go through with Tommy John surgery

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds

No player wants to go through with a major surgery that stunts their career. That was the case with Mahle who didn't expect to be diagnosed with the need of a Tommy John surgery. He admitted to not showing any usual symptoms at all.

Mahle initially expected to be back this season after rehab but doctors stated that doing that would bring back his troubles in the future.

Poll : 0 votes