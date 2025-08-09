"Typical Paulina slay" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads at PNC Park with mom as Pirates ace makes MLB history unseen since 1920

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes did something no starting pitcher of his age has been able to do since 1920 in the Live-Ball Era on Thursday in the presence of his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne and her mom, Katherine Dunne.

After throwing six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds, Skenes became the youngest MLB pitcher (at 23 years and 70 days) to pitch five consecutive scoreless starts at home in the Live-Ball Era. After Friday's game, Skenes has now thrown 27.2 straight scoreless innings at PNC Park.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates At 23 years and 70 days old, Paul Skenes is the youngest Major League pitcher in the Live-Ball Era (since 1920) to have five consecutive home starts without allowing an earned run in a single season. He has now pitched 27.2 straight scoreless innings at PNC Park.

Reacting to this, Dunne, who was at the ballpark with her mom, had a three-word reaction to the excellent time Skenes had on the mound. She wrote:

"typical Paulina slay."

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story via @livvydunne

Skenes is having an excellent season again in just his second year. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year previously had six-inning scoreless starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Detroit Tigers at home. On July 1, against the St. Louis Cardinals, he threw five scoreless innings.

Olivia Dunne raves about Paul Skenes after another dominant pitching performance

On Thursday, Olivia Dunne admired Paul Skenes' performance and his looks. She reposted a post from Codify that mentioned how dominant Skenes has been on the mound in 2025.

Skenes' masterful six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds, during which he struck out eight batters over 97 pitches, lowered his MLB-leading ERA to 1.94. Skenes has now thrown one more start (24) than last season with an almost similar ERA.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Paul Skenes: 23 starts last year with a 1.96 ERA 24 starts this year with a 1.94 ERA We've never seen anyone like him.

Dunne reacted to the above tweet, writing:

"+ he's handsome."

Olivia Dunne @livvydunne + he’s handsome

Olivia Dunne has regularly admired Skenes' work on the mound. At the MLB All-Star game debut, Dunne expressed her awe at Skenes' pitching. She said:

"My brain can’t even process how hard he throws," Dunne said. "It is incredible, and it’s such a joy to watch. He’s a great baseball player but an even better person."

Paul Skenes elevated himself as the firm favorite to win the NL Cy Young this season. It remains to be seen if he's able to do so in just his second season in MLB.

