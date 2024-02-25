"UA choosing violence today" - Fans go wild as Under Armour throws shade at Fanatics following MLB uniform disaster

The latest jerseys developed by Nike and Fanatics in partnership with all 30 teams in 2024 have received widespread criticism from fans. Taking the opportunity, Under Armour took a jibe at the jersey manufacturers after releasing their own design for the major league pants for the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

This snide remark in the caption from the sports giant UA, directed at Fanatics, comes after many players and fans reported a laxity in jersey manufacturing, which has rattled the masses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to X (formally known as Twitter) to mock the jersey manufacturers (fanatics) after Under Armour released their take on the game-day pants.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"UA choosing violence today" - NStewWX

Expand Tweet

The debate over the outfits MLB teams will wear in 2024 includes more issues than just skinny trousers. To improve performance and keep everyone cool during the sweltering summer, Nike and Fanatics devised the new outfits. However, they're not exactly receiving positive reviews.

In 2019, Nike and Major League Baseball announced a 10-year partnership. Majestic Athletic, which had produced league uniforms since 1982, was replaced by Nike and Fanatics.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to USA Today, the Major League Baseball Players Association is trying to find a solution before the regular season starts the following month.

Tony Clark, Executive Director of the MLBPA, asked for patience in this regard and has assured the players and fans that a conducive solution will be made before the start of the 2024 MLB season.

New MLB jerseys were developed after years of effort and player feedback

In the closing months of the 2018 season, Nike scanned the bodies of over 300 players to design the jerseys. Nike experimented with several moisture-wicking materials in an attempt to develop a lighter solution and bring superior performance on the field.

After being eliminated late in the regular season, a few teams even experimented with alternative jerseys to give the feel of the new fabric.

Nike produced a well-received jersey for the players by incorporating all of the feedback it had gathered. The jersey's slimmer body and performance-driven material required lighter fabric for patches, numbers, and lettering.

All the ballclubs had the opportunity to view the new outfits up close when the jerseys were on display. Teams received exact samples of their home and road outfits during the 2022 spring training.

The substance used to create the uniforms was unique, and the colors were more uniform. All the clubs kept their uniforms the same without any alterations to the patches, emblems, lettering, or numbers. This was possible due to Nike's standard color scheme and the efforts of MLB's design services team.

Even though the epidemic caused MLB and Nike to reschedule the introduction of the new jerseys from 2023 to 2024, the designers and manufacturers ensured that no detail was overlooked.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.