Umpire’s controversial obstruction call on Max Muncy during Mets vs Dodgers riles up fans 

A controversial call was made by the third plate umpire during Friday's LA Dodgers versus New York Mets game at Citi Field. In the fourth inning, Pete Alonso hit a sac-fly in deep right field where Teoscar Hernandez was stationed.
Mets runner Starling Marte was on third base, looking to tag third and run for home plate. While Hernandez's throw came in time for the out at home plate, the third base umpire awarded the run to the Mets, citing that Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy allegedly blocked the viewing path of Marte.
Upon closer look at the play, it seemed like as the ball was in the air, Muncy started walking in the line of vision of Marte, who had to wait for the catch to be taken before he could run for the home plate. Muncy blocking the path would mean an obstruction, and this is why the call at the plate was overruled.
This cut the deficit in half as the Mets trailed 3-2 after that controversial run.
Fans on the internet didn't like the call one bit though:
"Ive never in my life seen that ever. Wow," one fan wrote.
"This is a bizarre game. That’s a wild call made by that umpire," another added.
"WEAK A** UMPS TRYING TO BAIL THE SORRY A** METS," a fan commented.
"Is the ump saying Muncy blocked his vision?" one fan added.
Some fans sided with the umpire on the call:
"Muncy 100% did that on purpose. Good call by umps," one fan said.
"Blocked martes view he couldn’t see if he caught it or not," another added.
Mets vs. Dodgers living up to the billing
There was high anticipation coming into this series as it pitted two of the best National League teams in action at Citi Field.
The Dodgers made the first splash on the scoreboard as Michael Conforto scored on catcher Will Smith's infield single off Mets starter Max Kranick in the top of the third inning. It was followed by a two-run RBI single by Teoscar Hernandez, putting the Dodgers on top 3-0.
Brett Baty came to the party for the Mets as he hit a solo home run off Dodgers pitcher Matt Sauer in the bottom of the third inning. The controversial Pete Alonso sac-fly saw the Mets cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning.
The Dodgers once again distanced themselves by scoring two runs in the fifth inning to make it 5-2. Max Muncy first drove in Will Smith and then Andy Pages drove in Hernandez for another run.
Mets' Jeff McNeil came up clutch in the bottom of the ninth inning. He tripled to right field off Dodgers lefty Alex Vesia as Pete Alonso and Starling Marte scored on the play to make it 5-4. Tyrone Taylor then hit the game-tying single as McNeil reached home from third base to tie the game 5-5.
The bottom of the ninth inning is still ongoing as the Dodgers attempt to hold off any Mets comeback.