"Unbelievably garbage rule" - MLB's obstruction rule faces backlash from fans after Joe Wedle gets called

The MLB's newly enforced rule for the 2024 season caught the attention of fans during the Washington Nationals' spring training game against the New York Mets on Thursday.

The new rule came into play when Mets second baseman Joey Wendle tried to tag Nationals shortstop Ildemaro Vargas. He appeared to block the runner, giving up an extra base.

The obstruction rule has been tested in recent years and will be implemented in the major leagues this season, but it did not sit well with MLB fans. There was a wave of reactions, with many condemning the new rule.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is going too far," one tweeted.

"An unbelievably garbage rule," added another.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New York Mets eventually won the game 3-1 against the Washington Nationals, thanks to a two-run homer from Francisco Alvarez in the bottom of the fifth.

The Venezuelan catcher also had a string game behind the plate while Brandon Nimmo was also impressive from the plate.

However, there was a moment of confusion in the game when a lesser-known rule of the game was newly implemented by the umpire: baserunners are awarded an extra base if fielders block the bag on pickoffs.

Second baseman Joey Wendle was charged in this instance, allowing Ildemaro to advance an extra base.

Japanese ace Shintaro Fujinami makes impressive Mets debut ahead of second MLB season

Japanese reliever Shintaro Fujinami made his move to the MLB in 2023.

He signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Oakland Athletics before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles in July.

He has since signed with the New York Mets and had an impressive debut on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Fujinami needed just 10 pitches to close out a scoreless inning, throwing six strikes.

If he continues to perform at this level, he could be a valuable addition to the Mets bullpen ahead of star closer Edwin Diaz.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.