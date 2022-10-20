"Undoubtedly the Cy old award winner" "hell of a performance by JV tonight" - MLB fans in awe of Justin Verlander as ageless All-Star dominates the Yankees in ALCS Game 1

Justin Verlander continues to dazzle us all at the tender age of 39 years old. He is proving that age is just a number and fans are in awe of the pitcher. The Houston Astros ace put in a dominant performance against the New York Yankees in game one at Minute Maid Park on October 19.

The Astros drew first blood on Wednesday night with a 4-2 victory over the Yankees. This series is a battle between two of baseball's most powerful offenses.

Justin Verlander did well to allow just one run against the Bronx Bombers. The two-time Cy Young Award winner finished the night with an impressive 11 strikeouts and walked just one batter in 103 total pitches.

Fans can't seem to get over Verlander's consistency over the years.

Verlander dominated a lineup that led the league with 254 regular-season home runs. It was a team with AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge, who was hitless on the night.

Michigan's Armchair Quarterback

They have to hate him by now lol @MLB The Yankees have seen Verlander a lot in the post season with both Detroit and Houston.They have to hate him by now lol @MLB The Yankees have seen Verlander a lot in the post season with both Detroit and Houston.They have to hate him by now lol

With his 11 strikeouts on the evening, Justin Verlander now joins an elite group of pitchers. Last night, he overtook Clayton Kershaw as the pitcher with the most strikeouts in MLB postseason history. Verlander now was 215 playoff strikeouts compared to Kershaw's 213.

With the Dodgers eliminated from the playoffs, it's safe to assume he will hold that record for another year.

Justin Verlander has struck out five-straight batters & seven for the game | Verlander now has 215 career postseason strikeouts, which is the most in MLB #Postseason history, passing Clayton Kershaw.

The nine-time All-Star holds another distiguished record. Last night was his eighth career postseason game with 10 or more strikeouts.

Verlander leads the MLB in that category as well, having two more 10 plus strikeouts games than and other player in history.

Also the most 10+ strike out games in the post season.

After a slow start to the game, where he took 45 pitches to complete the first two innings, Verlander found his groove. He gave up just three hits on the night. He dismissed the last 11 batters he faced and struck out nine of them.

Justin Verlander pitches against the New York Yankees in game one at Minute Maid Park

Verlander struck out Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and struck out Josh Donaldson on three separate occasions.

To put things into perspective, two of those players are former MVPs and the other, Aaron Judge, will most likely win the MVP this season.

might as well caption this the Josh Donaldson strikeout compilation

Donaldson donates to the Verlander K fund

Yankees blew this game. Had Verlander on the ropes early but Josh Donaldson is the worst hitter I've ever seen. Also Judge still M.I.A

It was a comprehensive and complete performance from the Houston veteran. His only blemish on the night was on the home run he gave up to Harrison Bader in the second inning.

The Astros will face off against the Yankees on Thursday evening in game two of the series. The game will be an evening game at Minute Maid Park.

