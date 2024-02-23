"Universal concern is the pant" - MLBPA exec acknowledges see-through concern of controversial new uniform as players speak out

There have seemingly been non-stop discussions regarding the MLB's new uniforms, particularly the pants. The jerseys, which have been developed by Nike and produced by Fanatics have been the subject of much ridicule and criticism from fans, players, coaches, and experts.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark is one of the most famous faces having to address the current controversy surrounding the league's new uniforms. There have been several issues regarding the latest iterations of the jerseys, most specifically the pants, which have gone viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"OFFICIAL: The MLB potentially has a labor dispute issue because Fanatics has supplied players with see through baseball pants. Just absurdly comical and terrible." - @SavageSports_

"Universal concern is the pant," Tony Clark told reporters including ESPN's Jess Rogers, saying that is disappointing that something as simple as the clothing players will wear during games has become such a prominent story. Yet, as time passes and more photos emerge, it has become evident that the pants are see-through, as well as ill-fitting.

It remains to be seen what course of action will be taken before the beginning of the regular season. According to the MLB, reps from Nike and Fanatics have visited teams during training camp to gain as much feedback as they can regarding the new uniforms and what changes can be made.

Expand Tweet

"It’s insane how cheap the MLB pants are now. Fanatics what are we doing, we can see his jersey tucked in through his pants" - @GiraffeNeckMarc

A number of players have spoken up about the MLB's new uniforms and see-through pants

Tony Clark is not the only notable figure in Major League Baseball to speak up against the ongoing issues regarding the Nike and Fanatics controversy. A number of players, mostly anonymously, have spoken up regarding the issue.

Expand Tweet

"The next turn in MLB's Nike uniform saga? A pants shortage. Beyond the see-through nature, design changes and inconsistent quality of the pants is the lack of quantity for teams to hand out. More, from @stephenjnesbitt, @PJ_Mooney and @ctrent" - @TheAthletic

While San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove brushed off the issue saying that players will adjust, others have been more opposed to the pants specifically. Some players, who have kept their identities hidden expressed the frustrations that many teammates and colleagues feel about the jerseys and pants.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.