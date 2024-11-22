"Unless they hand him $100M, Walker Buehler's not pitching in a little league ballpark"- Fans react to Dodgers star turning down A's deal

One of the most sought-after pitchers on the open market this offseason is Walker Buehler. Even though he struggled with injuries during the 2024 regular season and over the past few years, Buehler threw the final out of the World Series and will be looking to land a lucrative contract as a result.

A two-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Walker Buehler has shown his elite upside in the past, and if his injury struggles are behind him, he could be a massive signing for any club. That being said, just because every team might be interested in Buehler's services, that does not mean that they all have the same chances to sign him.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that the club reached out to Walker Buehler, however, according to USC student journalist Kasey Kazliner, the team's move to Sacramento was a deal-breaker for the star pitcher.

This may come as no surprise as Dodger Stadium has a seating capacity of 56,000, while Sutter Health Park has a max capacity of 14,014. This is something that fans pointed out on social media.

"Unless they hand him 100+ million, he's not pitching in a little league ballpark on a short term deal" - One fan posted online.

"From balling on the greatest stage to an amateur stadium would be quite the opposite experience" - Another fan shared.

"Walker has standards" - One more added.

It may be difficult for the Athletics to convince a big-name free agent to join them as they make the move from Oakland to Sacramento. Given the fact that Sutter Health Park in Sacramento is a minor league ballpark, and the team's polarizing owner John Fisher, it could take overpaying to convince a player to join them next season.

"Surprised the As are even bothering with We Tried stories" - A fan shared online.

"The A's get an A for making an effort at least" - Another fan added.

"It'll be embarrassing when he says yes to the Rays" - One more posted.

Walker Buehler has been linked to several clubs this offseason, including the Atlanta Braves

Another reason why Walker Buehler might not be interested in signing with the Athletics is the fact that he has been linked to several top contenders. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Atlanta Braves are one of the teams who are reportedly interested in the pitcher's services.

The Atlanta Braves are one of the top contenders heading into the 2025 season and will be looking to bolster their pitching staff. Buehler would be an ideal target for the Braves given his experience and the team's ability to get the most out of their pitchers, which could help him rediscover his All-Star form.

Buehler has a 47-22 career record with a 3.27 regular-season ERA and a 1.090 WHIP in 122 starts. In 19 playoff games, he has a 3.04 ERA and a 1.151 WHIP over 94.2 innings.

