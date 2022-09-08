"Unreal. Magical season vibe loading" "Best comeback in all of baseball" - St. Louis Cardinals fans astounded by five run rally to defeat the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals had a four-run lead over the St. Louis Cardinals going into the ninth inning, but it was not enough. The Cardinals went on a massive five-run rally to steal the win away from the Nationals. This was one of the best and most dramatic comebacks of the 2022 MLB season.

The St. Louis Cardinals are the National League Central division leaders, and they played like that in this game. Lesser teams would have folded and not even started a comeback. But these Cardinals are made of sterner stuff than that, and they showed off their resilience in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Jomboy Media put together this video showing each of the five runs the Cardinals scored to pull off a comeback against the Washington Nationals.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The entire 5-run Cardinals rally in the bottom of the 9th inning The entire 5-run Cardinals rally in the bottom of the 9th inning https://t.co/XOdBf1r5bt

To say that this rally electirifed the Cardinals fanbase is almost an understatement. After a win like this, the team and their fans must feel unbeatable.

Cade Holkum @HolkumCade @JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ that’s my teammmmm let’s gooo that got me so damn hype watching that live @JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ that’s my teammmmm let’s gooo that got me so damn hype watching that live

Five runs in a single inning when you absolutely need them is an incredibly difficult feat to accomplish. It would be tough to find a better comeback than this.

This comeback is one of many reasons to love this Cardinals team. Between Albert Pujols' pursuit of 700 home runs and Paul Goldschmidt's MVP campaign, St. Louis Cardinals fans have plenty of reasons to cheer. This win will surely be a confidence boost for the Cardinals.

The win probability chart for this game looks absolutely ridiculous. The swing that happened in the ninth inning was about as big a swing as there could have been.

The Washington Nationals have had their fair share of struggles this season, but this blown lead still stings. They were so close to a great upset victory.

Since being acquired from the New York Yankees, starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery has been undefeated with the St. Louis Cardinals.

With this comeback win over the Washington Nationals, the Cardinals reminded the entire league just how good they are.

Matt Zimmerman @CoachZ_ARKANSAS @Cardinals Best team in baseball. Confidence is the key to it all. Found a way — AGAIN @Cardinals Best team in baseball. Confidence is the key to it all. Found a way — AGAIN

The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in baseball, and could enter October will all the momentum they need.

After coming back against the Washington Nationals, the St. Louis Cardinals are bonefide World Series contenders

Washington Nationals v St. Louis Cardinals

The New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers might be stealing all the headlines in the NL, but the Cardinals are just as good. With their raw talent and veteran leadership, they are a dark horse candidate to win it all this year.

The Cardinals erased all doubt about their ability to win tough games with their dominant ninth inning.

