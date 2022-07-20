Create
Notifications

“Usually, when I talk to myself, nobody talks back” - Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah entertains MLB fans worldwide with his commentary while pitching in MLB All-Star Game

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah entertained everyone in the All-Star Game.
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah entertained everyone in the All-Star Game.
Daniel Santiago
Daniel Santiago
ANALYST
Modified Jul 20, 2022 03:57 PM IST

Being alone on the mound can be pretty lonely. Thankfully, Toronto Blue Jays star Alek Manoah had someone to talk to during the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

The ace pitcher for the Blue Jays was mic'd up during the American League's 3-2 win over the National League. And sufficient to say, it's baseball gold.

.@Alek_Manoah6 mic'd up while pitching was electric. #AllStarGame https://t.co/WLhyX4rJND
".@Alek_Manoah6 mic'd up while pitching was electric. #AllStarGame" - @ MLB

Manoah certainly earned some fans with his brilliant pitching skills and garnered some more with his colorful commentary.

That was great entertainment from Alek Manoah. Elite multitasking.

The hurler impressed everyone with his calls on the mound. Baseball columnists, personalities and fans were appreciative of his enthusiasm for the game.

I cannot begin to tell you how much I enjoyed Alek Manoah being mic'd up while striking out the side in the All Star Game. That was baseball porn.

The Toronto Blue Jays starter entered the game in the second inning. He was paired with teammate Alejandro Kirk as his catcher. Both men made their first All-Star appearances.

Love this man. He loves life and the game. twitter.com/MLB/status/154…

Manoah struck out all three of the four hitters he faced but gave up a hit by pitch. He first faced Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras. The pitcher asked the booth how hard he was throwing as they could relay it to him. He then yelled, "Here we go! There's one!" after striking out Contreras with a sinker.

Giancarlo Stanton is the MVP of the All-Star Game.But anyone who watched knows the real MVP was Alek Manoah. twitter.com/SportsCenter/s…

The following at-bat, he struck out San Francisco Giants slugger Joc Pederson. The third batter he faced, however, was the most interesting one.

Facing New York Met Jeff McNeil, Manoah asked broadcaster and Hall of Famer John Smoltz which pitch he should go for.

Smoltz stated that Manoah should go for a backdoor slider down and in. This had mixed results as Manoah lost control of the ball and hit McNeil in the foot.

We are holding John Smoltz responsible for Jeff McNeil getting hit by a pitch in the All-Star Game.(via @BlueJays) https://t.co/EyqieIHH0p

That would be the only dent in the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher's outing. The following at-bat, he struck out Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.

Manoah was ecstatic and exclaimed, "Right down the middle, but we'll take it three punches! Let's go!"

The pitcher also stated after the game that when he usually talks to himself, no one answers back, much to the amusement of fans.

Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah embodied the MLB All-Star Game spirit

One of the reasons why the All-Star Game was established was to showcase the talents of the best players in the league.

How can you not love this guy? He taught me the correct order at Los and I've never looked back #manoahfanfatty twitter.com/MLB/status/154…

Another reason is for the players to show their true emotions for the game and just enjoy it.

Alek Manoah mic’d up was a lot of fun. If MLB got radical and did this in some select reg season games with select pitchers, TV ratings would jump. twitter.com/mlb/status/154…
Also Read Story Continues below

Finally, it is also a chance for the fans to interact and have fun watching the best players on the field or at home.

This makes it fun!!! twitter.com/MLB/status/154…

If the Toronto Blue Jays ace had just been known for electric pitches before, he would certainly be known for his electric personality now.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...