"Utterly embarrassing, stop the season now" "This is really disgraceful and insulting to the sport I love" - Oakland Athletics fans devastated by blowout loss to Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox were dominant from start to finish against the Oakland Athletics, winning the game 14-2. Offense came often and early for the White Sox, who did not let off the gas pedal. This is not too shocking of a result, as the White Sox are battling for a playoff spot while the Athletics are among the worst in the MLB.

The Oakland Athletics are a team struggling to find their identity, and their poor record reflects that. With no major stars or consistent offensive weapons, losses have become common. This is a tough loss to deal with, even for long-suffering fans of the Athletics.

Steve West @SteveWe15003556 @Athletics White Sox get 21 hits and 14 runs, A's best pitcher tonight was an in fielder who pitched in relief, utterly embarrassing, stop the season now

The Oakland Athletics had to make a joke about the final score on Twitter.

There have been some embarrassing losses for the Athletics this season, but few that rival this one against the Chicago White Sox.

The Athletics are now pushing right up against having the worst record in the MLB. This has not gone unnoticed, and their fans are holding nothing back in roasting their own team. With 88 losses and only 51 wins, they have plenty of things to joke about.

There is a silver lining to this game for the Athletics, though it may not be as comforting as intended.

Losing by a whopping 12 runs is bound to upset some of the more passionate fans. Even if your team is not competitive for the playoff spot, you still want to see them play with pride.

Dan @S4MURA1CHAMPLOO @Athletics BRO YALL DOWN 12 AND YALL FUCKING TROLLIN GO GET A FUCKING RUN

Fans in Oakland are beginning to get fed up with their team constantly losing. It is hard to blame them, but the franchise has proven capable of finding success in the past.

The Chicago White Sox deserve a lot of credit for the offensive showcase they put on. The game was over very early on, with hits and home runs coming in bunches for the White Sox.

Dumb Baseball WTF @thebaseballwtf The Chicago White Sox absolutely demolished the Oakland Athletics, winning the game 14-2. It was an incredible display of power hitting, with Nick Allen and Cristian Pache each having two strikeouts. The A's could only muster up two runs, thanks to Seth Brown.

The win should be a huge confidence boost for the White Sox for the rest of the season.

Chicago White Sox win over the Oakland Athletics primes them for a playoff push

Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics

The American League Central now has three teams separated by one game, all vying for the crown. The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins are both solid teams and the White Sox are right there with them.

With the Seattle Mariners and AL East teams taking the wildcard spots, winning the division is the only avenue for the Chicago White Sox to make the postseason.

