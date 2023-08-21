Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson, the dynamic duo from the $31.7 million-grossing film 'Spring Breakers,' have set social media abuzz with a cocktail-fueled hangout. The get-together of the two actresses has initiated a fan demand for a sequel to their movie, which also featured Selena Gomez.

The nostalgia train kicked into high gear when Ashley Benson shared a series of pictures with Hudgens on her social media. The two actresses were seen sharing a relaxed moment, sipping cocktails and enjoying each other's company.

'Spring Breakers,' released in 2012, is an American comedy crime film starring Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine as four college girls who go on spring break in St. Petersburg, Florida. In the movie, they meet an eccentric local drug dealer (James Franco) who introduces them to a world of drugs, crime and violence.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens's relationship

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, who is playing for the Colorado Rockies, began dating in 2020. He is said to have proposed in November 2022 and they celebrated with a romantic trip to Paris.

The two met while enrolled in an online meditation course hosted by Joe Jonas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hudgens announced their engagement in an Instagram post in February of this year. Every facet of their engagement and wedding planning takes public opinion into account.

The couple is pretty vocal about showing affection on and off social media. They are currently enjoying their relationship, and according to their work schedules, they even try to manage time for memorable dates and vacations. When they are apart, they Facetime each other to stay connected.