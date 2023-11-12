Vanessa Hudgens recently celebrated her bachelorette party with her future bridesmaids. The High School Musical star is currently engaged to MLB outfielder Cole Tucker and hinted that the two could be preparing to tie the knot soon.

Interestingly, Hudgens had a special theme for her bachelorette party since it was planned around Halloween. She had a funeral-themed party and wore a spooky wedding gown signaling the end of her days as a spinster.

Among Hudgens' bridesmaids was Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. The two have known each other for 14 years and Hudgens recently spoke to PEOPLE about her friendship with her fellow actress:

"She's the best. She's a ride-or-die. We literally hit it off probably 14 years ago leaving Coachella together, and sitting in basically a trunk of an SUV sandwiched next to each other. We were like to each other, 'I think we're friends now'".

Apart from dressing up for the cameras, Hudgens revealed that her favorite part of the party was just getting to spend time with close friends and family.

Hudgens was also a bridesmaid for Hyland when she married Wells Adams on August 20, 2022.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship timeline

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker met on a Zoom meditation group. They reportedly began dating in Nov. 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in public.

Hudgens and Tucker made their relationship official on Valentine's Day in 2021, and then got engaged in Feb. 2023. Now, it appears that the MLB star and actress are planning to exchange vows.

A look at Cole Tucker's MLB career so far

Cole Tucker made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and played four seasons with the franchise. He then had a brief stint with the Colorado Rockies in 2023.

Across five years in the Majors, Tucker has racked up 96 hits, 37 RBIs and five home runs in 159 games. He is currently a free agent but he will be hopeful of agreeing terms with a team before the 2024 season.