Vaughn Grissom Injury: New Red Sox acquisition's Opening Day participation uncertain after suffering groin strain

Vaughn Grissom’s much-anticipated Red Sox debut is unclear. The expected starting second baseman hurt his left groin during fielding drills on Thursday, making his Opening Day starter role less likely.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora expressed his disappointment with the setback because the player had been making progress in overcoming hamstring pain before the current injury.

Grissom was recently traded for Chris Sale from the Atlanta Braves and was slated to make his Red Sox debut this weekend but has now been scratched from the lineup.

Emmanuel Valdez and Pablo Reyes could provide relief at second base while Grissom recovers

Grissom’s absence opens the door for Emmanuel Valdez and Pablo Reyes at second base. Both players recently competed in the Dominican Winter League.

Valdez, who was traded for Christian Vasquez from the Houston Astros in 2022, gives the team a left-handed hitter. Last season, Valdez displayed his offensive skills but had issues defensively, including seven errors in 357 innings.

However, Cora remains positive about Valdez’s progress, pointing to the fact that he played in the Dominican Winter League during the offseason and has reportedly put in extra work during spring training.

With Pablo Reyes, the Boston Red Sox have more options while Grissom is recovering. Reyes also played in the Dominican Winter League and arrived at spring camp uninjured and with playing time.

Grissom’s journey to the Red Sox was marked by high hopes, with the team seeing him as a possible everyday player. However, the setback gave other players a chance to showcase their abilities in his absence. Despite the uncertainty, Grissom’s young age promises a quick recovery and the disposition to contribute once cleared.

As the Red Sox deal with this unexpected turn of events, the attention turns to Valdez and Reyes, giving them a chance to turn heads early in the MLB season. The Red Sox, with an eye on long-term stability at second base, remain hopeful that Grissom will come back healthy and live up to the expectations that came with his arrival in Boston.

