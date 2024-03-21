Venezuelan Woman 'linked to' David Ortiz's assassination attempt arrested by the Dominican Republic National Police

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested a Venezuelan woman with alleged ties to the shocking attempt on the life of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, marking a significant step forward in the case.

On Tuesday, 25-year-old Maria Fernanda Villasimil Manzanilla was arrested in Santo Domingo. This is a major move in the case that shocked baseball fans around the world in June 2019.

The terrifying drive-by attack, which seriously injured Ortiz, happened in a bar in the Dominican Republic. It led to a full investigation that caught and sentenced 10 people, including the shooter, Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, and his partner, Eddy Felix Garcia.

As a result of catching Manzanilla, the police hope to find out more about the people and reasons behind the planned attack on the Hall of Famer.

The arrest could lead to more clarity about the reasons behind the attack on David Ortiz

Details surrounding Manzanilla’s arrest are still unknown, as the Dominican Republic National Police have not yet specified charges against her. However, the fact that she was caught is a big step towards justice for David Ortiz and his family, who lived through months of fear and doubt after the attack.

Ortiz, one of baseball’s most iconic figures, had several surgeries that saved his life after being shot. His recovery brought the attention and support of fans all over the world.

Despite the trauma and challenges he faced, Ortiz has shown remarkable resilience after recovering by continuing to help baseball as an MLB analyst for Fox Sports.

As the investigation into this disturbing event unfolds, the baseball community stays united in its support for the Boston Red Sox’ legend and unwavering in its commitment to seeking accountability for those responsible.

With Manzanilla in arrest, the police are getting closer to figuring out what happened and ensuring that justice prevails.

