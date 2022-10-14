"Very simply, he's the one of the best hitters on the planet" - All-Star Yordan Alvarez delivers home run blow in consecutive games to break Mariners hearts and put Astros on brink of ALCS

Hitting home runs in the MLB postseason is not supposed to be this easy. However, Yordan Alvarez, in high-pressure situations, is making hitting look simple.

The Dominican slugger is displaying his incredible talent on the biggest stage. His latest home run helped the Houston Astros defeat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Thursday. The Astros lead the series 2-0.

This was the second time the Astros had to make a late comeback in the series. The team trailed by four runs entering the eighth inning of Game 1, before Alvarez walked off with a three-run shot. Fast forward to Thursday night, and the Astros trailed 2-1 late in the game. Once again, Alvarez stepped up to save the day.

"Before today, nobody in baseball history had hit more than one go-ahead homer while trailing in the sixth inning or later of a postseason game, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Now, Yordan Álvarez has done it twice in two games. Very simply, he's the one of the best hitters on the planet." - Jess Passan

This was another huge hit from the Astros All-Star. He seems to have made it a habit to bail his team out of trouble.

With the Astros trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning of Game 2, Alvarez sent a 98 mph sinker to the opposite field to break the hearts of Mariners fans.

Yordan Alvarez has proven himself as one of the elite home run hitter in MLB

Yordan Alvarez hits a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Yordan Alvarez's achievement seemed even more impressive as the home run came against All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo.

The Mariners looked in control with Castillo on the mound. Through 6.2 innings, he had allowed just one run off three hits and struck out six hitters. For the second time in three days, Jeremy Pena/Yordan Alvarez's one-two punch came back to haunt Seattle fans.

"That man is CLUTCH BRWalkoff. Yordan Alvarez puts the Astros ahead for the second game in a row" - Bleacher Report

Alvarez is quietly emerging as one of the leading home run hitters in the MLB. He started the season strong with 30 home runs in his first 84 games and looked like a contender for the AL MVP. He finished the season with 37 home runs.

The Houston Astros are one win away from reaching their sixth consecutive ALCS. The team has talent on offense and defense and will now be favorites for the pennant.

Whether Yordan Alvarez gets a World Series ring this year is yet to be determined. This, however, is just the beginning for the talented slugger, who is already making a big splash in the majors.

