The fight between Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez was the talk of the baseball world after the two All-Stars squared off earlier this month. Veteran Austin Hedges recently shed some light on one of the most publicized stories in the MLB this year.

The altercation began with Anderson applying a forceful tag on Ramirez at second base. Ramirez took offense and had a few words for his counterpart. Within seconds, the two players were facing off with hands in the air and the benches were clearing.

Texas Rangers catcher Austin Hedges has seen it all over an extensive nine-year career in the majors. He has played in 674 games with the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates and Rangers. That covers four different different divisions but Hedges emphasized the ferocity of the rivalry between the White Sox and Guardians.

"This felt long overdue... Anderson has said some things I won't repeat," said Hedges.

Hedges was speaking on a recent episode of "The Chris Rose Rotation" and shed some light on the incident at Progressive Field. Hedges said Anderson has been known to talk on the field and that things were "bound to happen" when these two teams met.

Hedges spent three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians and played in 199 games alongside Jose Ramirez for the organization.

"Jose is the best, Jose is the man. I love that guy, added Hedges"

Hedges has a lifetime .188/.246/.322 slash line and has recorded 67 home runs and 221 RBIs over his MLB career.

Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson were both suspended after their fight on August 5

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson square off in Cleveland

The fight did not last too long with Anderson dropping to the ground after a right hook from Ramirez.

"Chicago #WhiteSox shortstop Tim Anderson has his suspension reduced by one game to 5 games, beginning tonight. Jose Ramirez had his suspension reduced by one game to 2 games earlier from their fight." - Bob Nightengale

Both players faced suspensions for their roles in the altercation. Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson had his initial six-game suspension lowered to five games. Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez had his three-game suspension dropped to two games.