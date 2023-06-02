New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez received high praise from veteran pitcher and teammate Max Scherzer. Speaking about Alvarez in a recent interview, Scherzer said that the 21-year-old has the potential to become a big star and have a successful career in the MLB.

Having been called up to the major league for the second time in his career after an injury to Omar Narvaez, the young pitcher grabbed the opportunity instantly. Alvarez posted a .584 OPS through his first 18 games before homering twice against the Cincinnati Reds, which made him one of the hottest hitters in the MLB.

Over his last nine games, he has hit .353/.405/.853 with five home runs and 13 RBI in 37 plate appearances. He is projected to be in fifth place in the race for the Rookie of the Year award. No wonder Scherzer had high praise for the young star.

"He just has instincts. You can never teach instincts. You either have it or you don’t. He’s got that it factor to him. He’s got a good head on his shoulders, too, being a young kid wanting to learn," says Scherzer.

Francisco Alvarez continues to be one of the hottest hitters in the MLB

Francisco Alvarez was signed by the New York Mets as a free agent in July 2018. After spending four seasons in the minor leagues, he was called up for spring training in 2022. Later that year, he was called up to make his MLB debut in September against the Atlanta Braves. While he started the 2023 season with Triple-A side Syracuse Mets, he was called up for the second time in the first week of April to replace the injured catcher.

It is clear that New York Mets rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez has grabbed his opportunity to play in the MLB with both hands. He has been one of the hottest hitters in the league this year.

Having completed a sweep against the Phillies, the Mets will now face the Toronto Blue Jays, and Alvarez will be eager to add to his impressive record this season.

