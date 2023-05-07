Veteran Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw nonchalantly reacted to the Padres depicting a morphed picture of himself crying on the jumbotron at Petco Park.

He simply stated that he needs to up his game to avoid noise like this:

“If you don’t like it, pitch better,” Kershaw responded post-game when asked if he saw the scoreboard memes.

Annie Heilbrunn @annieheilbrunn #Padres put a crying Clayton Kershaw photo onto the Jumbotron after the win: #Padres put a crying Clayton Kershaw photo onto the Jumbotron after the win: https://t.co/2sj8QX1EzF

"#Padres put a crying Clayton Kershaw photo onto the Jumbotron after the win:" - Annie Heilbrunn

Clayton Kershaw walked into the highly anticipated series as one to look out for after he was voted the NL Pitcher of the Month for April. He instead suffered his worst start of the year so far. The defeat in San Diego also snapped Dodgers' winning streak of six games.

Kershaw and Fernando Tatis Jr. hadn't faced off in a while, thanks to the latter's injury and suspension complications. But El Niño made up for lost time, smacking the veteran Dodgers pitcher for two mighty homers.

Fernando Tatís Jr. hits his SECOND HR of the night off Kershaw(via @MLB Fernando Tatís Jr. hits his SECOND HR of the night off Kershaw 💥 (via @MLB)https://t.co/T5GR6QZtiO

"Fernando Tatís Jr. hits his SECOND HR of the night off Kershaw (via @MLB)" - Bleacher Report, Twitter.

The San Diego Padres took the first game of their weekend series against their division rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2. They will look to repeat the same when they play them on Sunday night.

Clayton Kershaw is a nine-time MLB All-Star

Signed by the Dodgers on a minor-league contract in May 2008, Kershaw made his MLB debut on May 25, starting against the St. Louis Cardinals.

A one-team man, Kershaw has spent his entire 15-season major league career with the Dodgers since debuting in 2008.

A hugely-successful pitcher, Kershaw is a nine-time All-Star, three-time National League (NL) Cy Young Award winner, the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player, and a World Series champion in 2020.

No other pitcher in MLB history has accomplished more than half of those feats with a single team. Clayton Kershaw for the @Dodgers 2500 K200 W9 All-Star seasons4 straight ERA titles3 Cy Young AwardsMVP AwardGold Glove AwardRoberto Clemente AwardTriple CrownNo-hitterNo other pitcher in MLB history has accomplished more than half of those feats with a single team. Clayton Kershaw for the @Dodgers:2500 K200 W9 All-Star seasons4 straight ERA titles3 Cy Young AwardsMVP AwardGold Glove AwardRoberto Clemente AwardTriple CrownNo-hitterNo other pitcher in MLB history has accomplished more than half of those feats with a single team. https://t.co/LDaqztIyEr

"Clayton Kershaw for the @Dodgers: No other pitcher in MLB history has accomplished more than half of those feats with a single team." - OPTAStats

Described for much of his career as the best pitcher in the game, Kershaw will surely go down in the history books as one of the greatest pitchers of all time.

