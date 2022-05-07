"Just so everyone knows, I feel great. 100% with zero symptoms"- Veteran pitcher takes to Twitter to comfort fans after St. Louis Cardinals place him on injured list

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they were placing starting pitcher Adam Wainwright on the 10-day Injury List after he tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old is off to a great start to his 2022 season, compiling a 3-3 record with a 3.18 ERA.

Wainwright took to Twitter to let St. Louis Cardinals fans know that he is okay and is experiencing zero symptoms at the moment.

Adam Wainwright @UncleCharlie50 Just so everyone knows, I feel great. 100%, with zero symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution and following MLB protocols I have to test negative twice before I can return. Which we're hoping is very soon. Thanks for thinking about me! Just so everyone knows, I feel great. 100%, with zero symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution and following MLB protocols I have to test negative twice before I can return. Which we're hoping is very soon. Thanks for thinking about me!

In Wainwright's last outing, he pitched brilliantly, going seven innings and allowing just one base hit against the Kansas City Royals.

"7 innings of 1 hit baseball. @UncleCharlie50 is THAT DUDE!"-@Cardinals

Wainwright was scheduled to make his next start this coming Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, but now the team and Wainwright will have to hope for two negative tests before then. Overall, it is good that Adam Wainwright is experiencing no symptoms and will not be sidelined for too long.

St. Louis Cardinals take the first two in San Francisco

The St. Louis Cardinals traveled to San Francisco on Thursday to play against the Giants and they have taken the first two games of the four-game series.

Game one was a blowout victory for the Cardinals. They won by a score of 7-1. Yadier Molina started the series off with a solo home run down the left field line. This was Molina's first home run of the season and his 172nd of his career.

"Yadier Molina ties Ted Simmons for 9th all-time in #STLCards history for home runs!"-@Cardinals

The Cardinals added six more runs in the game. Tommy Edman went 3-for-5 while Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson had two-hit games.

Last night's game was a low-scoring affair that featured brilliant pitching from the Cardinals bullpen. The Cardinals won by a score of 3-2 and improved their record to 16-10 on the season.

Harrison Bader provided the first two runs of the game for the Cardinals, blasting a two-run homer down the left field line.

"It doesn't get much Bader than that!"-@Cardinals

Jordan Hicks went 4.2 innings and allowed two earned runs. The bullpen did not allow a single run and Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos closed the door on the Giants lineup to keep the game tied at two.

Helsley struck out four of the five batters he faced. Truly a dominating performance.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals If you don't know who Ryan Helsley is by now, you should! If you don't know who Ryan Helsley is by now, you should! https://t.co/sF0fjb2CPL

"If you don't know who Ryan Helsley is by now, you should!"-@Cardinals

The Cardinals and Giants were tied at two going into the ninth inning. Rookie Juan Yepez smashed a double to get things started for the Redbirds. Dylan Carlson came up to the plate in a pinch-hit scenario. He delivered in the clutch with an RBI single to left field in the ninth inning to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

"Dylan Carlson plays the hero in a pinch. Birds on top."-@Bally Sports Midwest

The Cardinals would hold on and win by a score of 3-2. The Cardinals and Giants continue their series tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 7:15 EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

