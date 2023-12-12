Vic Davalillo Cause of Death: Two-time World Series champ passes away after emergency surgery

The MLB world is mourning the loss of two-time World Series champion Vic Davalillo, who passed away on December 6 after an emergency surgery. It's tragic news for the Venezuelan baseball community as Vic was a true trailblazer for many players from the country.

"We are saddened by the loss of Vic Davalillo, a member of our 1971 World Champion team. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Davalillo family." - @Pirates

According to his daughter Helga Davalillo, the former outfielder underwent the procedure to address an intestinal obstruction and renal insufficiency. The surgery took place in Caracas, Venezuela.

Davalillo became the first Venezuelan-born player to win a Gold Glove Award, claiming the award in 1964 as a member of the then-Cleveland Guardians. At 18 years old, he signed with the Cincinnati Reds in 1958, not as an outfielder, but as a starting pitcher.

Davalillo continued to serve as a pitcher as he worked his way up through the minor league ranks. That being said, he continued to grow as an outfielder, eventually making his MLB debut in 1963 with the Cleveland Guardians (Indians at the time), earning his first and only Gold Glove Award in 1964.

"Vic Davalillo, RIP (1939-2023) 1965 AL All-Star, 2x WS champ, Venezuelan Baseball HOF. More than 4000 base hits as a professional in the US, Mexico, and Venezuela." - @SABRbbcards

A closer look at the MLB career of Vic Davalillo

Davalillo continued to impress at the major league level. In 1965, the Venezuelan superstar earned his only All-Star selection with Cleveland. That season, the outfielder appeared in 142 games, posting an impressive .301 batting average with five home runs, 40 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases.

"Victor Davalillo en octubre de 1977 en plena Serie Mundial. Los grandes peloteros insisten en que hay que llegar a la base. No importa cómo. Vitico sabía de eso" - @jesuslinares23

Over his 16-year MLB career, Davalillo spent time with the Cleveland Indians (Guardians), California Angels (Los Angeles), St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Oakland Athletics.

