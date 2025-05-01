Victor Robles drops 4-word reaction to Mariners sweeping Mike Trout and Co. in Seattle

Mariners OF Victor Robles has been on a 60-day IL after suffering a fractured shoulder on his left arm while attempting to catch a fly ball in the right field against the Giants in San Francisco on April 6.

The 27-year-old Dominican has been sidelined for 12 weeks, but the injury has not deterred him from celebrating his ballclub's winning streak in the 2025 MLB season.

Seattle hosted the LA Angels for a two-game series at T-Mobile Park and won both games. After a dominant 9-3 victory in the series finale on Wednesday the Mariners extended their winning streak to seven games. The streak started with two back-to-back wins against the Red Sox, followed by a three-game series sweep of the Marlins.

Robles celebrated the two-game series sweep against Mike Trout and Co. in Seattle and reacted with a four-word comment on social media.

"Series 🧹 For the boys."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

"7 straight? 7 straight. #TridentsUp."

The home team looked good in both departments of the games, as two of their batters, J.P. Crawford and Leo Rivas, had a multi-RBI night. Randy Arozarena started the party with a solo shot over the left-field stands in the bottom of the first inning.

Emerson Hancock gave a decent start to the Mariners from the mound in the series finale against the Halos. He gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out four in six innings pitched. Seattle's relievers gave up no runs in the final three innings of the game to close out the win.

Mariners' Victor Robles had no regrets about making the incredible catch that injured him

After X-Rays and MRI had showcased a fracture on Victor Robles' left shoulder, he was placed on the IL. When Robles was asked about the play from April 6 against the Giants, the OF had no regrets about making that incredible catch.

“I think that's just something that kind of defined the character as myself. I'm going out there and giving 110%. I'm not going to change or do anything that makes me different," said Robles

The exact timeline of Robles' return to the roster remains uncertain but the Mariners will hope for his return before the All-Star break.

