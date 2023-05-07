Vida Blue career earnings: How much did former Oakland Athletics MVP make in his career?

Vida Blue died at the age of 73 on Saturday. He was an Oakland Athletics legend with many accomplishments under his belt. Let's have a look at the career earnings of this Oakland Athletics legend.

Dave “Smoke” Stewart @Dsmoke34 🏿 🏿 Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend. I remember watching a 19 year old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family Vida Blue rest in peace, my mentor, hero, and friend. I remember watching a 19 year old phenom dominate baseball, and at the same time alter my life. There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others. My heart goes out to the Blue family🙏🏿🙏🏿

The former Oakland Athletics MVP had total career earnings of $1.4 billion from his playing days (via Celebritynetworth.com). He signed a two-year deal with the Oakland Athletics worth a contract of $12,500. He had a glorious time with the Oakland Athletics until he waged a salary holdout problem with the owner Charlie Finley. Although he helped the Athletics to three World Series Titles, he was not happy with his position in the team.

He was then traded for $300,000 to the San Francisco Giants. He won 18 games for the Giants, and his largest paycheck came from the team itself. They assisted him in earning $450,000, which is equivalent to $1 million in today's dollars (via Celebritynewsworth.com).

The Giants then released him and traded him to the Kansas City Royals. Despite his ability to play well, he began to struggle with drug addiction, and his career suffered as a result.

Nonetheless, he earned approximately $1.4 billion during his career and will be remembered as a legend by Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants fans.

Vida Blue's MLB performance with the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants

Vida Blue at a press coenference

Vida Blue was a top-notch talent in the world of baseball. His experiences with the Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals made him a legend in the business. He was a Hall of Famer who served as an inspiration to many young and aspiring baseball players of this and future generations.

Vida Blue had a 209-161 win-loss record, an earned run average of 3.27, and 2,175 strikeouts. His death will be a huge loss in the baseball world.

