"Vlad got him fired for that stupid challenge last night" "Huge scapegoating today" - MLB Twitter in disbelief over the unexpected firing of Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo

Charlie Montoyo has been relieved of his managerial duties by the Toronto Blue Jays, an official statement from the club confirmed.

The decision comes only three months after Montoyo signed a one-year extension.

Bench coach John Schneider will take Montoyo’s place on an interim basis until the end of the ongoing season. AAA manager Casey Candaele is set to assume Scheneider’s bench role.

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a mediocre 2022 campaign thus far and are currently on a dreadful run of seven losses in nine games.

While their struggles cannot be attributed to Montoyo alone, changing the manager is always easier than changing the squad. A different voice leading the dressing room may be exactly what the Blue Jays require at this juncture.

The Jays are barely clinging onto the third American League wild card spot following a clean sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners. Seattle is now within half a game of the prized spot.

Toronto has also been one of the lowest-scoring teams in the division for a substantial period of time. They are only 11th in terms of total runs scored (401).

Montoyo becomes the third manager to be fired this season after Joe Girardi (Philadelphia Phillies) and Joe Maddon (Los Angeles Angels). He leaves Toronto with an even 236-236 managerial record.

MLB Twitter looking for scapegoats to blame for Toronto Blue Jays' decision

While some fans saw it coming, others seemed completely taken aback. In such circumstances, finding a scapegoat is common practice.

RapsLeafsJays @RapsLeafsJays Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Charlie Montoyo has been fired as manager of the Blue Jays, sources tell @TheAthletic Charlie Montoyo has been fired as manager of the Blue Jays, sources tell @TheAthletic. Huge scapegoating today. Biggest issue was Ross Atkins signing bad-Kikuchi, betting on aging Ryu's health, failing to sign enough quality relievers, and types of hitters that could make the Jays less easy to pitch to. It's Ross who should be fired, not just Charlie. twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… Huge scapegoating today. Biggest issue was Ross Atkins signing bad-Kikuchi, betting on aging Ryu's health, failing to sign enough quality relievers, and types of hitters that could make the Jays less easy to pitch to. It's Ross who should be fired, not just Charlie. twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

Blue Jays DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opposed the dugout’s decision to challenge a call during their 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He didn’t hide his frustration, which showed a lack of faith in Montoyo’s decision making. One fan believes the incident to be the catalyst behind Montoya’s exit.

Jeff @FejSkaz_ @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Vlad got him fired for that stupid challenge last night LMAO @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Vlad got him fired for that stupid challenge last night LMAO

One person's pain is another one's gain. You can’t fault rival fans for enjoying the pandemonium.

HB @HBNY22 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic The blue jays are extremely impoverished I love it @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic The blue jays are extremely impoverished I love it

Who could be next on the managerial chopping block? Fans seem to have only one answer in their minds: Tony La Russa of the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox have fired a manager mid-season only twice in their history, the last time being Tony La Russa himself back in 1986.

The Philadelphia Phillies were 22-29 when they fired Joe Girardi last month. They now sit at 46-42.

With Schneider at the helm, the Blue Jays may embark on a similar turnaround in fortunes.

