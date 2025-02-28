Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Blue Jays teammates 'catch ‘em all' on National Pokémon Day

Baseball and Pokemon fans alike were in for a treat as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays teammates celebrated National Pokémon Day in style. The entire world celebrates National Pokemon Day on Feb. 27, as this is the day when Pokemon was introduced for the first time in the world in 1996.

The day also commemorates the launch of the Pokemon Games which saw many get hooked to the cartoon show and the other game versions.

On Thursday, the Blue Jays' social media team posted a playful image of Guerrero Jr. posing with plush versions of the beloved original starter Pokemon —Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur — along with a caption asking fans which Pokemon they would choose.

The Blue Jays first baseman held up Charmander and Squirtle, with Bulbasaur sitting front and center. Outfielder Daulton Varsho picked Squirtle while infielder Will Wagner went with Charmender.

Alejandro Kirk went with Squirtle as well, while Bulbasur was picked by Brendon Little. Yariel Rodriguez and Nathan Lukes also went with Squirtle.

The caption read:

"Gotta catch ‘em all! 😁 Which starter Pokémon are you choosing? #PokemonDay"

Squirtle turned to be the popular option within the Blue Jays camp.

Lots of things going around Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

While from afar it might seem all is fine within the Blue Jays, the spring training started on a sour note between the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The first baseman made it clear in the offseason that if the Blue Jays want to extend, they do it before spring or not bother at all. Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Rays couldn't reach an offer thereby prompting the first baseman to go public saying that he would become a free agent after the 2025 season with nothing materializing from the negotiation.

One rumor that is going on the market is that the Blue Jays could look to trade the first baseman along with Bo Bichette and other players who are in their final years of team control if the season doesn't start on a positive note.

Surely, the first baseman will have many suitors, but such a public fallout won't do well for Blue Jays who are yet to sign a franchise cornerstone player. Guerrero is a fine option to bet upon but whether the Blue Jays have the right contract for him is what remains to be seen.

