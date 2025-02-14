Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette’s shock at Clayton Kershaw’s "legendary curveball" goes viral again after Dodgers icon re-signs for $7,500,000

LA Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has outsmarted hitters with his pitches, but his "legendary curveball," best described as "Public Enemy No. 1" by the late Vince Scully, remains one of the most unhittable pitches in the majors.

What initially appears to be a high-rising fastball takes a nosedive out of nowhere, making hitters look foolish at the plate. The same happened with two young Toronto Blue Jays hitters during their first at-bats against the best pitcher of the last decade.

On Thursday, after the Dodgers brought back the southpaw on a one-year, $7.5 million deal, MLB posted a viral throwback video of Kershaw pitching against two standout rookies of the Blue Jays, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The video starts with Bichette, whose first reaction to the pitch was as if it were the fastball. But after he saw the drop, he couldn't help but chuckle in amazement. As for Guerrero Jr., he took a wild swing at the curveball only to make a fool out of himself.

As he walked back to the dugout, his eyes were stuck to the jumbotron to re-watch the curveball from Kershaw.

"Baseball's most legendary curveball is back," MLB wrote in the reel. "The reactions of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seeing the pitch for the first time as rookies will never get old 🤣"

How have Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerreor Jr. fared against Clayton Kershaw?

While Bo Bichette may have looked amazed on that pitch, he boasts an incredible hitting stats than most could say against Clayton Kershaw. He has taken the legendary pitcher deep twice in three plate appearances.

In the case of Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., he has gone 1-1, including two walks in three plate appearances.

After winning two World Series many thought that Clayton Kershaw might not return in 2025. However, he wasn't going to not attempt returning from the shoulder and toe surgeries he underwent last season.

The Dodgers expect the 36-year-old once again to dazzle at the plate and bolster his Hall of Fame resume. The three-time Cy Young winner has everything in his cabinet, including NL MVP to 10-All Star selections, to secure him a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the future.

