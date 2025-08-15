  • home icon
  Vladimir Guerrero Jr. channels favorite 'Superman' energy to blast 2-run HR on daughter Vlaimel's 8th birthday

date 2025-08-15

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 15, 2025 01:38 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. channels favorite ‘Superman’ energy to blast 2-run HR on daughter Vlaimel’s 8th birthday - Source: Imagn

Toronto Blue Jays' game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday was all about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the strong bond he shares with his family as the Blue Jays superstar celebrated his daughter, Vlaimel's birthday in style.

Ahead of the series finale against the Cubs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrated his elder daughter's eighth birthday by making friendship bracelets during an interview with the MLB Network.

During the interview, Vlaimel was asked about the superhero his dad would be and while the Guerrero's daughter was still thinking, the Blue Jays slugger whispered the name of his favorite superhero, "Superman."

The five-time All-Star brought that energy to the plate later on Thursday, smashing a clutch two-run home run off Cubs ace Matthew Boyd to turn around the game in Toronto's favor.

The two-run blast cut the 1-0 deficit a d gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead, the lead they held onto to clinch the series decider.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named Vlaimel as the reason behind his Blue Jays extension

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entered Spring Training with uncertainty around his future with the Blue Jays. However, he signed a mega 14-year, $500 million extension in April to secure his future in Toronto.

While the Blue Jays superstar cites his family as the driving force behind the extension, he named Vlaimel as the family member who made him stay with the Blue Jays.

"One of the main reasons that I signed my contract in Toronto, it was for Vlaimel,” Guerrero said. “Of course, it was for my entire family, but she loves the city. She loves it. She loves the fans. She’s always happy to be around [the stadium], and she’s always happy there. She’s one of the main reasons that I’m here in Toronto.”

After a slow start to the season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been one of the protagonists behind the Blue Jays' surge to become one of the best teams in baseball. He is batting .300 with 20 home runs, helping the team to the top of the American League East, holding a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
