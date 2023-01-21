All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been a staple for the Toronto Blue Jays since his debut in 2019. In four short seasons, he's become a two-time All-Star, MLB home run leader (2021), Silver Slugger Award winner (2021), All-MLB first-team member (2021) and a Gold Glove Award winner (2022). He was also the AL MVP runner-up in 2021.

Being such a young and accomplished player, you would think Toronto would have a plan to keep the slugger a Blue Jay for life. But that doesn't seem to be the case, as the two sides have yet to discuss a long-term contract.

"This year we haven't had conversations yet," Guerroro said. "I'm going to stay focused on working hard and let my team take are of that."

Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in town for Blue Jays winter tour, says "this year we haven't had conversations yet" on a long-term deal.



"I'm going to stay focused on working hard and let my team take care of that," he added through interpreter Hector Lebron. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., in town for Blue Jays winter tour, says "this year we haven't had conversations yet" on a long-term deal."I'm going to stay focused on working hard and let my team take care of that," he added through interpreter Hector Lebron.

He and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration when the two-time All-Star signed a one-year, $14.5 million deal on Jan. 13. He'll become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is coming off a solid 2022 season. He hit .279/.339/.480 with 32 home runs and 97 RBIs. He even felt a bit quicker last season, stealing a career-high eight bases.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting mammoth home runs in his hometown. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting mammoth home runs in his hometown. 🔥 https://t.co/uvyeqz9uNs

However, the 26 times he grounded into a double play led the league last year. This isn't something you want to see, but at least he's aggressive with men on base.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will be looking for revenge

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Blue Jays didn't finish the season the way they had hoped. The Seattle Mariners swept them in the American League wild-card series. You can't blame Toronto, though. The Mariners were coming off the momentum of being in the postseason for the first time in 20 years.

Since the season ended, Toronto has made a ton of moves to try and upgrade the team before the 2023 season. One of their biggest additions was signing Daulton Varsho. Coming from the Arizona Diamondbacks, he has the unique ability to play outfield and catcher.

Another addition that makes the team better is acquiring starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. Last season with the New York Mets, he compiled a 15-9 record with a 3.42 ERA. The team also added Erik Swanson, Kevin Kiermaier and Brandon Belt this offseason.

It's been a busy off-season for the Toronto Blue Jays. Watch for them and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to play with a chip on their shoulders this upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes