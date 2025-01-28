Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drops 2-word reaction to Junior Caminero's game-winning dinger at LIDOM championship

The LIDOM Final Series reached its conclusion on Monday after Junior Caminero smashed a colossal home run to help the Leones del Escogido to beat the Tigres del Licey 6-5 in Game 7 and take home the championship. Latin superstars of the MLB who are not participating in the tournament have been keeping a close eye on proceedings, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Tampa Bay Rays prospect Junior Caminero was the hero of the night for the winning team after driving a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning. Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero shared a clip of the towering shot on his Instagram story along with a two-word reaction.

Leones del Escogido grabbed the initial lead after scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning. However, Tigres del Licey scored four runs in the fifth to snatch the lead before they added three runs in the following inning to get their noses back in front again.

Licey leveled the match in the seventh inning, and the game seemed to be heading for extra innings. However, Junior Caminero hit a monstrous drive well high over the centerfield fence to put Escogido ahead 6-5 in the top of the inning and effectively win the championship for his team.

"Wow, Nino," Vladimir Guerrero Jr. commented, which, in English, translates to, "Wow, kid."

Caminero hails from Santo Domingo, the capital city of the Dominican Republic. Guerrero Jr. also grew up in the Dominican Republic even though he was born in Montreal, Canada.

Junior Caminero taking strides towards everyday role for Rays infield

Junior Caminero played 43 games for the rays last season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Junior Caminero is regarded as the top-rated prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The 21-year-old third baseman had his first taste of the big leagues in September 2023, but he started 2024 with Triple-A Durham Bulls and suffered a couple of quad injuries in the early part of the season.

Nevertheless, Junior Caminero was able to recover in time and sent up to the MLB in August as the Rays had dropped out of the playoff race by then. He stayed in their lineup until the end of the season and got 43 games under his belt last year. and batted .248/.299/.424 with six home runs and 18 RBIs.

Considering his highly impressive game-winning dinger in Game 7 of the LIDOM Finals Series, Caminero may have taken another big step forward with his abilities over the winter.

