Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drops clear message on Blue Jays future amid contract uncertainty

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays have started the 2025 season with a 1-1 record, including an 8-2 over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Guerrero is in the final year of his contract but he has continuously said that he would like to remain in Toronto.

After Friday's victory, Guerrero spoke with Tricia Whitaker of Apple TV and once again made his feelings clear. The All-Star slugger spoke not only about the team, but also the fans as a reason that he wants to remain a Blue Jay.

"Yeah, you know, when we got people like that, we want to stay all the time, you know," Guerrero said. "I love the city, I love the fans, and I love the team too."

The Blue Jays are the only team that Guerrero has played for in the MLB and he would like to finish his career with the organization. On Opening Day, Guerrero spoke with SportsNet about his thoughts heading into the season.

"We're going to give all we have to help the team to win and try to bring the World Series championship back to Toronto," Guerrero said.

Toronto has never been a World Series threat during Guerrero's career, but he believes that the team is in a great position to win this year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. discusses contract negotiations, referencing Juan Soto

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set a deadline on Opening Day as to when contract negotiations with the Toronto Blue Jays would end. Details about the negotiations have leaked throughout Spring Training and Guerrero shared details while comparing his offer to the historic contract Juan Soto signed.

"It's much less than Soto," Guerrero said. "We're talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. ... It was the same number of years (as Soto's contract), but it didn't reach ($600 million). The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600.

"I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. ... I'm looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way."

Guerrero made those comments in an interview with ESPN, and including Soto was done intentionally. The Blue Jays made a massive offer to the All-Star outfielder before he ultimately chose the New York Mets.

