"It's much less than Juan Soto" - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. discloses final offer from the Blue Jays talks

The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. failed to agree on a contract extension ahead of Spring Training with the superstar slugger heading into the final year of his current deal.

The Blue Jays reportedly failed in their attempt to extend the All-Star because of Guerrero Jr.'s demands for a lucrative contract ahead of his expected free agency at the end of the 2025 season.

Some reports claimed that the Blue Jays star was holding out for a deal similar to Juan Soto's $765 million contract with the New York Mets in the offseason. However, the 25-year-old first baseman refuted the claims in an interview with ESPN, saying the contract offer didn't reach $600 million.

"It's much less than Soto. We're talking about many fewer millions than Soto, more than a hundred million less. ... It was the same number of years [as Soto's contract], but it didn't reach [$600 million]. The last number we gave them as a counteroffer didn't reach 600," Guerrero said.

The Blue Jays were one of the teams in pursuit of Juan Soto in the offseason after his career-best year with the New York Yankees in 2024. But the Mets broke the MLB record, set by the Dodgers by signing Shohei Ohtani in 2023, by winning the race for Soto. Guerrero Jr. said he lowered his demands after initial talks broke down between the two parties, however, he is still holding out for a contract over 14 years.

"I know the business. I lowered the salary demands a bit, but I also lowered the number of years. ... I'm looking for 14 [years]. I would like 14, 15, even 20 if they give them to me, but doing it the right way."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. committed to Blue Jays' cause in his final contract year

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had set the first full Spring Training workout as the deadline for his extension negotiations with the team. As it turned out, Blue Jays failed to meet the All-Star infielder's demands, but Guerrero Jr. remains committed in his final year with the team.

"There was an exchange [of salary figures]. The meetings lasted until the last day of the deadline, but they [the Blue Jays and Guerrero's agents] couldn't reach an agreement on the numbers. But as I've always said, just because we couldn't reach an agreement, I'm not going to change the way I work. I have to keep working," he added.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is expected to be the biggest name in free agency next offseason and after his latest comments on his contract demands, a few teams might ramp their interest in the Blue Jays star.

