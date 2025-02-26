Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finds comfort in daughter Vlaimel's warm gesture during tough time after Blue Jays drama

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be back with the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2025 Major League Baseball season, but his future after that is up in the air. The Blue Jays were unable to sign Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension, leading many to believe that he will find another team in 2026.

Ad

The All-Star first baseman has always been a great family man, and he has been able to spend plenty of time with his family this offseason. On February 26th, Guerrero Jr. posted a video of himself and his daughter Vlaimel.

"Since she hears her daddy, she goes out to give him his hug and his kiss and tell me the usual thing, have fun daddy, my number 1 fan." -@vladdyjr27 captioned when translated.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daughter Vlaimel

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been open about wanting to stay with the Jays, but the team spent time this offseason pursuing other free agents. They have failed to live up to expectations in recent seasons, but the All-Star slugger has always delivered.

Ad

During the 2024 MLB season, Guerrero Jr. belted 30 home runs and drove in 103 runs while continuing to hit over .300.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Reveals Why He Talks to Himself at the Plate

Fans of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have noticed that he is always talking to himself while in the batter's box, and now those fans know the reason for this. Guerrero sat down for an interview with MLB.com on Tuesday, and he gave a pretty simple response to this question.

Ad

"That started when I was little," Guerrero said. "Obviously, when you’re the batter, you’re up against nine people. You have to give yourself support and encourage yourself so you can defeat those nine people who are trying to get you out. That’s what I’m talking about."

Whatever Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been saying at the plate has been working as he is consistently one of the best hitters in the American League. There will continue to be speculation about his future throughout the year, but his focus will be on delivering at the plate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback