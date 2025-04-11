Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets emotional revealing daughter's thoughts before $500M Blue Jays extension

After a long and fraught contract situation, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a lucrative contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. His daughter might've played a small role in convincing him to take the deal.

Ad

Guerrero had a number in mind and refused to accept a lesser offer from his team, shifting his focus to the season and his pending free agency. Eventually, Toronto gave in, and they agreed to a deal.

Per Pro Football and Sports Network, the slugger said that his daughter tugged on his heartstrings when asking him about his situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That’s one of the hardest ones right there — when your daughter comes to you and asks you ‘Daddy, are we going to stay in Toronto?'" Guerrero's daughter said.

Ad

Trending

Guerrero shared that knowing that his family wants him to stay was a factor.

"Knowing that your family really wants to stay in Toronto, that was (the main one)," Guerrero said. "But all along they really wanted to stay in Toronto and thank God it happened."

Guerrero admitted that he would be open to any team, even the New York Yankees whom he once said he'd never sign with, in free agency. Ultimately, with a 14-year $500 million extension done, he will likely not test free agency ever.

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. addresses sticking with Toronto

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been with the Toronto Blue Jays since he was 16. He's been a major part of their organization for a long time, through his MVP runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in 2021 and his breakout again last year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed a $500 million extension (Imagn)

He said they've been like a family to him.

Ad

"I’ve never seen an organization that’s a class organization as a family. It’s been 10, 11 years that we’ve been here," Guerrero said on Thursday, via AP. "I mean, like I say, this is family for me — the team, the city, the fans, it’s family. To tell you the truth, I wasn’t really feeling to go elsewhere and meet new people."

Ad

Guerrero revealed that he wasn't interested in relocating and getting familiar with a new organization, although he was prepared to do that if he entered free agency.

He added that it's a "relief" not to have to worry about it with the contract done. Guerrero can now focus exclusively on playing baseball without a financial or contractual worry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More