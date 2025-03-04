Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets free agency advice from Max Scherzer amid Blue Jays uncertainty

The Toronto Blue Jays will head into the 2025 MLB season with uncertainty looming over their supposed face of the organization as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will reportedly test free agency at the end of the year. Their other new offseason signing Max Scherzer, a free agency veteran, had some advice for the slugger.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been one of the leading figures in the Blue Jays lineup since his debut. As he approached his walk year, there were negotiations between both parties about a possible contract extension. Some reports suggested that Toronto wasn't going to close out a deal before the Spring Training deadline as Guerrero had set.

He is expected to be scouted by several teams in his potential free agency later this year. Amid the tension, his new teammate, Max Scherzer offered his two cents on the latest episode of "Foul Territory TV."

Scherzer said (19:00 onwards):

"Right now, you’re going through a really tough time—it’s your walk year, and that’s a tough year. Nobody else truly understands these challenges when you’re in this position. It’s really tough, but the only way to get through it is by asking yourself: When you walk through those doors, are you here to win or not? Are you here for a contract, or are you here just to win for baseball?

"If you just show up, play baseball, and focus on winning—being a good teammate—everything takes care of itself. Don’t worry about anything else; it all just works. Be yourself, go out there, and compete as hard as you can. Business stuff? Yeah, you’ve got to worry about it—I get it. You’re making decisions around that. But when you walk through the clubhouse, just be yourself, go out there, compete, and win."

With a career average at .288, a Gold Glove at first base and age on his side, Vladimir is expected to garner long-term healthy contract offers in his free agency next offseason.

Buster Olney blasts Toronto Blue Jays for seemingly fumbling Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

ESPN's MLB insider Buster Olney, in his article last week, sounded off on Toronto for failing to sign Vladimir before Spring Training. In his opinion, they have stalled his signing and needed to lock him up. He wrote:

"Allowing Guerrero to reach free agency makes no sense given the Jays' handling of his career and his contract situation. Time after time, Toronto leadership put off a hard decision on Guerrero, and now the team has to pay the price. The only question is whether the cost comes in Guerrero's departure, or in his retention."

Guerrero Jr. had publicly said would like to play in Toronto forever. He also has acquired Canadian citizenship, but the 1B is reportedly eyeing a lucrative deal, knowing his abilities. As reported, the number is more than $600 million, which is creating question marks in Toronto's management.

