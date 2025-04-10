Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals hilarious advice from father during $500 million Blue Jays extension talks

The Toronto Blue Jays finally acquiesced and offered Vladimir Guerrero Jr. what he wanted: a $500 million extension. The number he had in mind might've been directly tied to some hilarious advice his father, Vlad Guerrero Sr., had given him.

Initially, Guerrero Jr. declined the Blue Jays' offers, saying he had a number in mind and wasn't wavering from it. The two sides failed to agree by the self-imposed deadline, but they found a way to work it out in the early days of the 2025 season.

When asked what advice his father had given him, the former American League MVP runner-up said:

"Trust God. My dad told me to trust God, and to get the last penny that I could from the organization."

That's exactly what the first baseman did. He didn't sign for as lucrative a deal as Juan Soto did ($765 million) last free agency, but Guerrero's 14-year deal makes him the third-highest-paid player in the sport cumulatively.

He's ahead of Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge among others. By AAV, the Blue Jays star ranks ninth behind Shohei Ohtani, Soto, Zack Wheeler, Alex Bregman, Judge, Jacob deGrom, Blake Snell, and Gerrit Cole.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. relieved to have contract dispute over

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is no longer careening toward a possible massive free agency with tons of suitors. He's now locked in for 14 more years with the Toronto Blue Jays. It came at the end of a long saga.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got the extension (Imagn)

He said, via ESPN:

"If I tell you that it's not a big relief, I'd be lying to you. It's always been my goal to be here. And I feel like I accomplished that, and I'm very, very happy to stay here and to be a Blue Jay."

As for how hard it was to come to an agreement, Guerrero said it "wasn't that hard." He just had to trust the process, which included his agents and family. He added:

"I mean, have faith, everything, the outcome was going to be good. So, I mean, trust, I was trusting everything. But thank God, it went well."

Guerrero Jr. had initially said he was open to any team in free agency while he was still unsigned, but now he may not ever get to test free agency because he'll be 41 when his contract expires, and there are no options or opt-outs.

