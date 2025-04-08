Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s sister Vleidy channels summer fashion with her white swimwear, earning a 1-word reaction from the Blue Jays superstar's wife

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s sister, Vleidy, is a model who often showcases her fashion sense. She recently shared snaps in swimwear by the beach, which caught the attention of Guerrero Jr.'s wife.

The Toronto Blue Jays superstar, who recently inked a 14-year, $500 million contract extension, has seven siblings through his MLB Hall of Famer father.

On Tuesday, Guerrero Jr.'s sister shared a two-snap Instagram post, taken from Playa Bahia de Las Aguilas, a popular beach in the Dominican Republic.

The post garnered attention on the social media site, where Guerrero Jr.'s sister boasts over 30,000 followers. One of those who commented was Nathalie, her sister-in-law.

"Wao," Nathalie commented with a fire emoji.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife's comment [Image Source - @vleidy.guerrerooooo on Instagram]

Nathalie married Guerrero Jr. in early 2023 after five years of dating. Together, they share a daughter, Vlaimel. The 26-year-old also has another daughter, Vlaishel, with Marcel Pascual, an ex-partner.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father pens a heartfelt message to his daughter Vleidy

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father often keeps a close eye on his children's personal and professional lives. The 2004 AL MVP recently shared his feelings after his son signed a contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Jan. 22, Guerrero Jr.'s father didn't forget to wish his daughter, Vleidy, on her birthday. The Angels legend shared a three-snap post on Instagram. The first snap was a solo picture of Vleidy in a beautiful blue dress, while the next two snaps showed the father and daughter's endearing moments.

"Celebrating the life of one of my princesses, Vleidy. I am a blessed and proud father to have you as my daughter. Happy Birthday, My Queen!" Guerrero wrote in the caption (translated from Spanish).

The Angels legend's birthday wish for Vleidy was similar in 2024. The 50-year-old shared a three-snap post, but unlike the recent one, all were solo pictures of his daughter. While the first snap showed her in a black mini-dress, Vleidy wore a pink outfit in the next two.

In addition to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Vleidy, the 50-year-old has six children: sons Miquea, Vladdy Miguel, Pablo, and Pedro and daughters Vlaimy and Sofia.

