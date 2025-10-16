Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is breaking records this postseason. On Wednesday, the five-time All-Star launched a solo home run in ALCS Game 3 against the Seattle Mariners to tie a franchise milestone.
The solo shot came in the top of the fifth inning, which pushed the Blue Jays' lead to 7-2 in the game. It was a 406-foot shot to center field, which marked his fourth postseason home run, tying with the previous record set by José Bautista in 2015 for most single postseason home runs.
Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, reposted the home run clip on her social media story with a two-word reaction:
"Let's go!"
Nathalie was at T-Mobile Park to see the Blue Jays defeat the Mariners in their own backyard. The 13-4 win cuts the lead to 2-1 for the Blue Jays, as they now look forward to Game 4 to level the series and return to Toronto.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went perfect at the plate in ALCS Game 3
Heading into Game 3 down 0-2 in the ALCS, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s perfect job at the plate couldn't have come at a better time.
Guerrero Jr. missed a historic cycle as he fell short of a triple. The first baseman recorded a single, two doubles, a home run, and a walk. He went 4-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs, including a walk and a home run.
He joined teammates Andrés Giménez, George Springer, Alejandro Kirk, and Addison Barger, who homered in the win. Guerrero Jr.'s perfect outing came after the Blue Jays dropped the first two ALCS games at home due to lackluster offense, which saw the team only managing five hits at the plate over two games.
After ALCS Game 3, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. improved upon his already impressive postseason, which has him hitting .464 with 13 hits, four homers, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored in seven games. If he continues with such hitting, the ALCS is already tied 2-2.