Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie, Jackson Holliday's mom Leslee make request for an important MLB matter

This year's MLB All-Star game will be held at Truist Park on July 15 and the voting for the National League and American League representatives has started. Fan votes in conjunction with votes from coaches will ultimately decide if a player's current season deserves a nomination to the All-Star game.
On Wednesday, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero's wife, Nathalie and Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday's mom, Leslee, encouraged fans to cast their votes in support of their loved ones and their teammates.
Both reposted graphics from their respective teams' social media accounts.
Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite players up to five times per day until June 26 at 12:00 p.m. ET. An additional vote can be earned daily by downloading and visiting the Konami eBaseball app. This voting process allows fans to play a direct role in selecting the players who will participate in the All-Star Game.
Have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jackson Holliday done enough to earn an MLB All-Star selection?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is perennial MLB All-Star material, having done it four times previously, which is why the Blue Jays signed him to a record 14-year, $500 million contract earlier this season.
While he could have been better, Guerrero Jr.'s current stats of a .279 batting average with a .389 on-base percentage and an .821 OPS still warrant a selection to play with the best. He has hit only eight home runs along with 28 RBIs. However, in May, he did well with a .291 average and a .456 slugging percentage, indicating a positive trajectory.
Meanwhile, Jackson Holliday is making an argument to earn his first All-Star selection. After 53 games and 198 plate appearances, the Orioles' second baseman is hitting .268, along with seven home runs and five stolen bases.
As the 2025 MLB All-Star Game approaches, fans and analysts alike are evaluating which players have earned their spots in the Midsummer Classic.