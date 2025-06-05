Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie, Jackson Holliday's mom Leslee make request for an important MLB matter

This year's MLB All-Star game will be held at Truist Park on July 15 and the voting for the National League and American League representatives has started. Fan votes in conjunction with votes from coaches will ultimately decide if a player's current season deserves a nomination to the All-Star game.

Ad

On Wednesday, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero's wife, Nathalie and Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday's mom, Leslee, encouraged fans to cast their votes in support of their loved ones and their teammates.

Both reposted graphics from their respective teams' social media accounts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leslee and Nathalie's Instagram stories

Fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite players up to five times per day until June 26 at 12:00 p.m. ET. An additional vote can be earned daily by downloading and visiting the Konami eBaseball app. This voting process allows fans to play a direct role in selecting the players who will participate in the All-Star Game.

Ad

Trending

Have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jackson Holliday done enough to earn an MLB All-Star selection?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is perennial MLB All-Star material, having done it four times previously, which is why the Blue Jays signed him to a record 14-year, $500 million contract earlier this season.

While he could have been better, Guerrero Jr.'s current stats of a .279 batting average with a .389 on-base percentage and an .821 OPS still warrant a selection to play with the best. He has hit only eight home runs along with 28 RBIs. However, in May, he did well with a .291 average and a .456 slugging percentage, indicating a positive trajectory.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jackson Holliday is making an argument to earn his first All-Star selection. After 53 games and 198 plate appearances, the Orioles' second baseman is hitting .268, along with seven home runs and five stolen bases.

As the 2025 MLB All-Star Game approaches, fans and analysts alike are evaluating which players have earned their spots in the Midsummer Classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More