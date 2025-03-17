Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie pens loving birthday tribute for Blue Jays' 4x All-Star

Toronto Blue Jays hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had an exceptional 2024 campaign, finishing with a .323 batting average, 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. His consistent play day in and day out was rewarded as the infielder earned his fourth All-Star selection, while also being given a Silver Slugger award in November.

Ad

While Guerrero gave it his all on the diamond, his wife, Nathalie, was often present at the ballpark, cheering him on.

On Sunday on Instagram, Nathalie penned a sweet 26th birthday tribute dedicated to her husband.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Birthday baby ❤️," Nathalie captioned her Instagram story in Spanish.

Screenshot of Nathalie's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@nathalii30)

Vladdy and Nathalie reportedly first met each other as teenagers while growing up in Montreal. The pair dated for five years before tying the knot in 2023. Just like Guerrero, Nathalie is of Dominican descent.

Ad

Trending

With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arguably the Blue Jays' most influential player at the moment, the couple resides in Toronto with their daughters Vlaimel and Vlaishel.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his wife, Nathalie, enjoyed a trip to their home country during the offseason

Despite Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s best efforts, the Toronto Blue Jays endured a disappointing 2024 season, finishing at the bottom of their division, the AL East, with a 74-88 record.

Ad

To put the disappointment behind him, Vladdy and Nathalie enjoyed a trip to their home country, the Dominican Republic, appearing to make the most of the last month of downtime left before spring training kicked off again.

On Instagram, Guerrero shared several snaps from the trip, featuring plenty of family and friends.

"🇩🇴🇲🇽 vacation," Vladdy Jr. captioned his Instagram post.

With the new season inching closer by the day, Blue Jays fans will be excited to see how Vladimir Guerrero Jr. follows up his excellent 2024 campaign. Set to enter free agency next winter, Vladdy will also undoubtedly be motivated to put his best foot forward this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback