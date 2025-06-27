Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife Nathalie reacts to Luis Severino's spouse Rosmaly's 'unbothered' fashion statement

Luis Severino's wife, Rosmaly Frechel, is no stranger to the limelight. Her fashion sense shows in how she carries herself at high-profile baseball events and other occasions.

On Thursday, she shared photos from a girls' night out. Rosmaly wore a white cropped top, designer jeans and white pointed heels. She posed on a staircase holding a luxury handbag.

"When the outfit says boss, but the energy says unbothered ✨" Frechel wrote in the caption.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, chimed in with a fire emoji in appreciation of Rosmaly's outfit.

Rosmaly is from the Dominican Republic and she exchanged her vows with Luis Severino around 2019 after nearly a decade of dating. She is the CEO of the Luis Severino Foundation, which is focused on supporting communities in the Dominican Republic.

Vladimir Guerrero's special gift for his wife Nathalie on special day

After signing his blockbuster 14‑year, $500 million extension with the Blue Jays earlier this year, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a big splash on a gift for her wife. On her birthday, Nathalie received a brand‑new Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class SUV, complete with ribbons and over 600 roses.

She posted about the gift on her social media, with the following caption:

"Thank you my love for such a nice surprise @vladdyjr27 AMG + 600 roses ❤️ 🌹"

She also shared a video which catches first hand reaction of Nathalie upon receiving the gift from first baseman.

Earlier during the NHL playoffs, the couple stepped out to attend Game 7 of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite being in Canada for some time, they still need to learn a lot about the sport, as Nathalie admitted:

“No entiendo nada pero aquí estamos” (“I don’t understand anything, but here we are”)

Guerrero Jr. and Nathalie tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March 2023. The couple is parents to two daughters. They welcomed Vlaimel in Aug 2017 and Vlaishel in Aug 2018.

