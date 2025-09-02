  • home icon
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie shows off her massive almond-cut ring complimented by cherry-colored nails

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 02, 2025 07:14 GMT
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie shows off her massive almond-cut ring complimented by cherry-colored nails - Source: Getty

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is leading the Toronto Blue Jays' push for a first American League East title since 2015 with his wife playing cheerleader for the All-Star slugger.

Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, is known for making style statments on social media. In her Instagram story on Monday, Nathalie showed off a massive almond-cut ring, complimenting it with cherry-colored nails.

(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Nathalie added a major piece to the collection of her luxurious items earlier this year when her husband gifted her a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.

The Blue Jays first baseman surprised her wife with the car, estimated to be worth around $150,000, after signing a blockbuster 14-year, $500 million contract for Toronto in May.

Nathalie shared an Instagram post to show her appreciation for her husband, posing with the car which was loaded with 600 roses.

"Thank you my love for such a nice surprise, AMG + 600 roses," the caption on the post read.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. revealed wife and children the main reason behind his record Blue Jays contract

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Nathalie reportedly met in 2017 and the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2023. They share two daughters, Vlaimel (born in August 2017) and Vlaishel (born in August 2018).

Last month, the Blue Jays infielder shared that his wife and children were one of the major reasons he decided to stay in Toronto by signing a 14-year deal, that'd likely see him play for the Blue Jays for his career.

"One of the main reasons that I signed my contract in Toronto, it was for Vlaimel,” Guerrero says now. “Of course, it was for my entire family, but she loves the city. She loves it. She loves the fans. She’s always happy to be around [the stadium], and she’s always happy there. She’s one of the main reasons that I’m here in Toronto.”

The Blue Jays has stumbled in the last few days, going 5-5 in their last 10 games to see their lead in the AL East reduced to 2.5 games over the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

